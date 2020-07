Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): A naval helicopter from INS Parundu rescued fishermen stranded on a damaged fishing boat near Manali Island, south of Pamban Bridge, near Rameswaram, on Sunday morning.

According to available information, today morning, a message was received from Coast Guard Station Mandapam regarding a capsized fishing boat near Manali Island South of the Pamban Bridge, near Rameshwaram.

A Naval helicopter from INS Parundu was immediately launched for Search and Rescue (SAR) Operation. The helicopter sighted the fishing trawler on a coral reef about 8 miles from the coast.

The boat was found to be sinking fast due to possible damage to hull and bad sea conditions. Four of the eight fishermen were winched up by the helicopter in two batches and evacuated to Mandapam helipad, 15 miles away and handed over to Coast Guard representatives.

Remaining four fishermen were rescued by another fishing boat which reached the area subsequently. (ANI)

