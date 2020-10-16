Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 16 (PTI): Amid strict adherence to COVID-19 precautions, the annual 'Navaratri Brahmotsavam' of Lord Venkateswara shrine at nearby Tirumala began on Friday.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic-induced situation, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine, decided to organise the nine-day festivities without processions and participation of devotees, a temple official said.

The 'Brahmotsavam' is now being performed inside the hill temple with only the high priests and top TTD officials taking part by following coronavirus protocols, he added. PTI

