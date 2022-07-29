Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off 10 e-buses and 50 e-rickshaws to make Bhubaneswar an environment-friendly city with less carbon emission.

The buses have 30 seats each, out of which those reserved for women have been marked in pink, an official said.

The zero-emission electric vehicles will promote green mobility, while paving the way for a sustainable future and 'Sabuja Odisha', he said.

The number of e-buses will increase to 50 in the future and the focus will also be on the employment of women in the operations, he added.

Rides on the e-buses will be free till July 31.

