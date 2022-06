New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Soon after the BJP expelled its Delhi media cell head Naveen Kumar Jindal over his alleged controversial remarks about religious minorities, Jindal on Sunday said that he respects the party's decision in the matter.

"I am a party worker. I will respect whatever decision is taken by the party and I will share with you whatever information comes next," Jindal said in a conversation with ANI today.

He said, "My intention was not to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect all religions. I made another tweet today afternoon in which I have written that one should respect all religions. My question was to those people whose mentality is to constantly talk nonsense about Lord Shri Ram, Goddess Sita, Goddess Janaki, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Saraswati. I asked the people a question. It doesn't mean that I want to hurt anyone's sentiments. That's why I want to say very clearly that one should respect all religions. I do not wish to spread hatred amongst people. No religion propagates hatred."

Jindal also urged media persons and people in the public sphere to not make his address public as "threats to kill him and his family" are being circulated on social media.

"A letter is being circulated on the social media in which my address is written. This letter is going viral. Threats are being made to kill me and my family on Twitter. A few social media users have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to the killer if such a crime is carried out. I have received not one but hundreds of such threats. In this regard, I have also informed the Delhi Police. Please do not make my address public so that it does not pose threat to our family," he said.

In a tweet on Sunday, he wrote, "I respect the faith of all religions but I question only those mindsets who spread hatred by using indecent comments on our deities. I just asked a question. It does not mean that we are against any religion."

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged controversial remarks on minorities.While Sharma's comments during a TV debate aimed at the founder of Islam have drawn the ire of Muslim groups, Jindal also posted objectionable tweets, deleted later, and has been accused of often posting inciting comments. Their comments also sparked a Twitter trend calling for boycotting Indian products in some countries.

Expelling Jindal, a communication from its Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, "Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party."

Further, a communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

Member secretary of BJP's central disciplinary committee, Om Pathak in a letter to Sharma said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10 (a) of the constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."Earlier in the day, BJP said in a statement issued by its general secretary Arun Singh, "The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any section or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy."

BJP stated that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

"During the thousands of years of the history of India, every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions," the brief statement said.

"India's constitution gives the right to every citizen to practise any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates the 75th year of its independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, and where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," it said.

However, the official statement by the BJP made no direct mention of any incident or comment made by Sharma during the debate.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against Sharma based on a complaint by Irfan Shaikh, joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy. It stated that Sharma, in a news debate on the Gyanvapi issue, allegedly made controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad. Moreover, Jindal allegedly tweeted against the interests of the country. (ANI)

