Thane, Jun 13 (PTI) Three persons were held from Badhoi in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a robbery in Khandeshwar in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Trimbak Dahahande was robbed of four tolas of gold as well as cash on May 20, and a case was registered with Khandeshwar police , Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pravin C Patil said.

"Our probe found that the accused had escaped to Uttar Pradesh. We sent a team to that state and arrested the three from Chouri in Badhoi a couple of days ago. We have recovered items worth Rs 2.57 lakh from them," the DCP said.

