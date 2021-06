Thane, Jun 27 (PTI) Six labourers were injured after a welcome arch being installed in Belapur in Navi Mumbai fell on Sunday evening, police said.

An NRI police station official said they have been admitted in a nearby hospital and their condition was stable.

"The incident took place at 7pm. The work of clearing the debris is underway,"he added. PTI COR

