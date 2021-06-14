Thane, Jun 14 (PTI) Town planning authority CIDCO on Monday said 12 large plot in nodes like Kharghar, Kalamboli and New Panvel in Navi Mumbai, which can be used for residential and commercial purposes, will be sold through e-tendering and e-auction methods in June and July.

CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said the move will revive the real estate sector hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, adding that the plots range from 1,902 square metres to 8,143 square metres.

While the e-tendering process will be held from June 15 to July 6, the e-auction will be conducted on July 8, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)