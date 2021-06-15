Thane, Jun 15 (PTI) A day after a retired policeman shot at and injured his two sons in Navi Mumbai, one of them has died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, an official said on Tuesday.

Bhagwan Patil (70) had fired three rounds at his sons Vijay (35) and Sujay (30) at 6:30pm on Monday in their home in Airoli, allegedly during an argument over payment of car insurance premium, the Rabale police station official said.

"Vijay died late last night after sustaining three bullet injuries. The other son, Sujay, is out of danger now. Bhagwan Patil has been arrested and charged with murder. His licensed firearm has been seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil said.

