Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) State-run planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Monday announced it had completed construction of a 12-storey residential tower with 96 flats under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana in just 96 days.

Also Read | Neither the Govt nor the Party Has Any Ties with That Woman …I Had … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

In a release, CIDCO said the complex is in Bamandongri in Navi Mumbai and was built in quick time between April 4 and July 9 this year due to the use of modern precast technology, a system in which concrete is cast in a reusable mould, treated and transported to the construction site.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala's Shooters, Gunned Down by Punjab Police, Called Gangster Goldy Brar During Encounter.

The release said CIDCO, under the leadership of managing director Sanjay Mukherkee, had set a new landmark in the PMAY's endeavour of 'housing for all' with this tower.

Construction of tenements under mass housing schemes of PMAY for economically weaker sections (EWS) and lower income groups (LIG) are underway in several parts of Navi Mumbai, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)