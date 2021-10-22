Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) The Pendhar to Central Park route of Navi Mumbai metro has received the 'Interim Speed Certificate' from the railway ministry's RDSO, a CIDCO official said on Friday.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

The ISC was received on October 20 following the successful completion of trials in September, and it will allow Navi Mumbai metro to deploy trains at maximum operational speed, said City and Industrial Development Corporation managing director Sanjay Mukherjee.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Days of Record Rainfall Causes Losses Worth Rs 2,000 Crore in Kumaon Region.

The ISC has been given for the route between stations number 7 and 11, which are 5.14 kilometres apart, he informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)