Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) A retired police constable allegedly fired at his two sons and injured them in their home in Airoli in Navi Mumbai on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Bhagwan Patil fired three rounds at his sons Vijay and Sujay, both of whom have been hospitalised with injuries, with the condition of Vijay being critical, the Rabale police station official said.

"Vijay was hit three times, while Sujay suffered a minor shoulder injury. The exact reason for this outburst from the accused is not clear. A case is being registered. We have confiscated Patil's firearm. He has been taken into custody," the official added.

