New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini entered Port Stanley at about 05:15 hours Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 18, completing the third and most challenging phase of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a pioneering expedition showcasing the resilience, courage, and skill of the Indian Navy's women officers, said an Indian Navy statement on Tuesday.

This marks a significant milestone in the vessel's journey of circumnavigating the globe. During this phase, the vessel experienced three cyclones while passing through Point Nemo, known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility. They also passed through the treacherous waters of Drake Passage before crossing Cape Horn, the statement added.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama initiative underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to gender empowerment and maritime excellence. The expedition, crewed by two women officers, aims to promote ocean sailing, self-reliance, and India's rich maritime heritage. Their experiences serve as an inspiration for young aspirants, encouraging greater participation of women in maritime and defence sectors, the statement further read.

INSV Tarini embarked on its ambitious journey from Goa, India, navigating challenging sea conditions across the Indian, Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans. The vessel's safe arrival at Port Stanley is a demonstration of India's growing maritime reach and commitment to fostering global goodwill through naval diplomacy, said the statement.

The team is expected to engage in interactions with the local community, sharing insights about their voyage and India's naval traditions.

Following its stop in Port Stanley, INSV Tarini will continue its expedition, sailing through to Cape Town before returning to India. The expedition reinforces the spirit of adventure, resilience, and India's commitment to enhancing global maritime cooperation. (ANI)

