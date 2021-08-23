Patiala (Punjab) [India], August 23 (ANI): After their remarks sparked a controversy, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday summoned his advisors Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg to his residence here to discuss the matter.

The two were summoned by the PPCC chief in wake of their remarks supporting Pakistan and controversial statement regarding Kashmir.

Garg had questioned Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan while Mali gave a controversial remark on Kashmir. Mali also posted an objectionable poster of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on social media.

The two advisors were slammed by many Congress leaders including Punjab CM Amrinder Singh who stated that their comments were "totally misplaced and antagonistic" to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema also took a dig at Sidhu by stating that the PPCC chief was himself friendly to Pakistan Prime Minister and Army Chief, so his advisors were just following suit. (ANI)

