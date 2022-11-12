Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): Indian Navy on Saturday conducted 'Prasthan', a structured exercise to evaluate organisational effectiveness in protecting offshore assets off Mumbai on an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) platform 150 km into the sea.

'Prasthan' is conducted twice a year under the aegis of Headquarters, Western Naval Command. It aims to assess various measures and protocols conceived to address security threats and other contingencies that may arise in offshore oil production platforms.

According to the Navy, various crisis situations such as attacks by terrorists, bomb threats, fire, blow out and medical evacuations were simulated during the exercise. Partner agencies such as the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, ONGC, Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA), the police, fisheries and customs activated their emergency procedures to deal with the contingencies.

The Indian Navy is the lead agency and has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the oil production platforms off the coasts of India.

A detailed analysis will be undertaken to assess areas and aspects that need improvement and attention. (ANI)

