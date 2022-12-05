Kochi [Kerala], December 4 (ANI): The Southern Naval Command on Sunday celebrated Navy Day with a Naval Operational Demonstration in Kochi, informed a press release.

During the demonstration, there was a spectacular display of the entire spectrum of naval operations by the ships and aircraft showcasing the prowess and capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The Op Demo was hosted by Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, along with the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as the Chief Guest.

The event with the theme 'Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof Force' commenced with a combat beach reconnaissance and assault demo by Marine Commandos. It was done using an inflatable watercraft and a flypast by naval aircraft including Dornier, Advanced Light Helicopter Seaking and Chetak helicopters.

Some of the major highlights included helicopter landing operations onboard ship, search-and-escue operations by Chetak Anti-hijacking operations, Helobatic demonstrations, cargo lift by seaking, slithering operations by marine commandoes, mock oil rig demolition and aerial extraction of commandoes.

There was also a scintillating water sports display by naval personnel on water skis, jet skis and speed boats interspersed the demonstrations. Sail Training ship Sudarshini displayed its splendour by unfurling her magnificent sails.

The hornpipe dance by the girls of the sea cadets corps was a major attraction. The Fast Interceptor Crafts showcased the capability to undertake boarding operations and high-speed manoeuvrability. A continuity drill was performed by 24 naval sailors carrying rifles with 120 sequenced drills undertaken without any verbal command in a synchronised manner, the release stated.

The Op Demo culminated with a Beating Retreat by the Indian Naval Band and a traditional sunset ceremony with the illumination of ships. (ANI)

