Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra today.

Indian Navy officials said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy on the Navy Day at Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. The warships, submarines, aerial assets along with Maritime surveillance planes and fighter and trainer aircraft elements will be taking part in the demonstration."

Also Read | Mumbai: First Girder Installed on Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, BMC Likely To Open Bridge for One-Way Traffic From February 15.

The warships, submarines and aerial assets taking part in the demonstration include aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, warships INS Kolkata, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam, Chennai, Brahmaputra, Beas, Betwa, Tabar and Subhadra.

Kalvari class submarine INS Khanderi and the Chetak, ALH Dhruv, MH60 Romeo, Kamov 31, Seaking 42B helicopters will participate in the demonstration. Maritime surveillance planes would include the Dornier and P-8I. The fighter and trainer aircraft element would include the Hawks, LCA-Navy & MiG-29K jets.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Asaduddin Owaisi-Led AIMIM Retains Seven Seats in State but Vote Share Drops by 2.22%.

Indian Navy officials further said that the theme of the demo is 'Jalamev Yasya, Balamev Tasya'. (The one who controls the sea is all-powerful).

The Indian Navy will display its operational prowess and capabilities through an 'Operational Demonstration' covering a spectrum of naval operations by ships and aircraft at the iconic Sindhudurg Fort on the western seaboard of India.

The event, hosted by Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will be witnessed from the Tarkarli beach by senior Centre and State government officials, military dignitaries and the local populace. The event aims to celebrate and glorify our rich maritime history and shed light on colonial practises.

The Fort was built in 1660 by the Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sindhudurg Fort boasts of India's rich maritime history and also meets the Navy's requirement to conduct an operational demonstration with its frontline assets.

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate "Operation Trident," the Navy's audacious attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 War. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)