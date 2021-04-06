Raipur, Apr 5 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Monday said the kin of the state police personnel, who were killed in an encounter with Naxals over the last weekend in the Bastar region, will be given a minimum financial assistance of Rs 80 lakh.

Along with the financial assistance, one member of the family of each martyred personnel will also be entitled to compassionate appointment in government jobs, an official said.

Fourteen out of the 22 security personnel, killed in the gunfight with Naxals between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts on Saturday, belonged to state police forces.

Of these 14, eight were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six from the Special Task Force (STF), the two frontline anti-Naxal wings of the Chhattisgarh police.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed officials to quickly complete the process of providing financial assistance and compassionate appointment to the family members of the martyrs, the public relation department official said.

A minimum Rs 80 lakh financial assistance will be provided to each family through different packages, including special ex-gratia and the Shaheed Samman Nidhi, he said.

A sum of Rs 45.40 lakh will also be provided by the state government to the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the ambush, the official said.

For other assistance and compassionate appointment to the kin of the martyred CRPF personnel, further action will be taken by the authority concerned, he added.

The CRPF lost eight men - seven commandos of its elite unit CoBRA and one jawan of its Bastariya battalion - in the gunfight.

