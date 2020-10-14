Dantewada (Chattisgarh) [India], October 14 (ANI): A camp of Naxals was raided and destroyed in Endripal jungle in Farespal/Mirtur/Kirandul police station area along the Dantewada-Bijapur inter-district border on Tuesday.

Dantewada DRG troops launched an operation based on intelligence input and recovered huge quantity of explosives/camping materials.

The recovered items include .315 bore rifle, tent items, Naxal uniform, IED switch, and other items of daily needs. (ANI)

