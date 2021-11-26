Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 26 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, security forces neutralised a Naxal commander involved in many major attacks in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, on Friday.

According to Police, the operation was carried out jointly by District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Cobra Batallion 201 on Friday evening at Tadmetla forest area under Chintalnar police station.

Sunil Sharma, Superintendant of Police, Sukma said the Naxal commander was involved in nine major attacks including the one in which 17 jawans were killed.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

