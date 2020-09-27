Gondia (Maha), Sep 27 (PTI) Police on Sunday busted a naxal hideout located in forests near Kosbi village in Gondia district of Maharashtra and seized explosives, including an IED and gelatin sticks, an officer said.

The seizure also included explosive powder, a detonator, iron nails, glass pieces, electric batteries etc, he told PTI.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Encounter in Pulwama’s Awantipora.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found hidden inside a drum at the hideout by C- 60 commandos and police personnel, the officer said, adding that the IED was defused by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

"The explosives were kept hidden by ultras to target security forces," said additional superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Sessions Judge in Udhampur Court Sentences Rape Accused to 7 Yrs in Jail.

Police had recovered five tents from another hideout located in the same forest on September 23, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)