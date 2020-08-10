Raipur, Aug 10 (PTI) A Naxal was gunned down by security forces on Monday in the forest along the border of Kondagaon-Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

A gunfight took place with the ultras at around 5 pm in the jungles near Sendurmeta village when District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) personnel were out on an operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The spot of the encounter is some 150 kilometres from the state capital Raipur.

"After the encounter, we found the body of a male Naxal along with a .303 rifle and other materials. The search operation is continuing at the spot," he added.

