Raipur, Aug 1 (PTI) A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.

The gunfight took place this morning in a forest near Bhandarpadar village under the Bhejji police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was advancing through the forest at around 7: 30 am, the exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.

After the gunfight stopped, the body of an ultra was recovered from the spot, the IG said adding that "prima facie the deceased cadre has been identified as Madvi Hadma, a divisional committee member (DVC) of Maoists".

A search operation was underway in the nearby areas, he added.

This is the third such incident in the last ten days wherein a Naxal has been gunned down in separate encounters in the Sukma district.

An ultra, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with police near Bindrapani village on July 29 and another ultra was gunned down in the Phulbagdi area.

