Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 4 (ANI): A Naxal was gunned down in an exchange of fire with security forces near Hawka forest in Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

Early in the morning, a search operation was launched by District Reserve Guards (DRG), Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hawka, Katurmetta, Kamkanar, Gongla area near Gangaloor Police Station of Bijapur district, as per the police statement.

At around 1230 hours, there was an exchange of fire between the security forces and Naxals near Hawka jungle.

During the search operation, one male Naxal dead body was found along with one muzzle-loaded rifle and huge quantities of explosive materials that were recovered from the spot, the statement read.

Additional reinforcement troops have been sent to the nearby jungles to search for the presence of Naxalscadres, who fled away from the spot after the exchange of fire. (ANI)

