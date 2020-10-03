Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 3 (ANI): The police on Friday said that a senior Naxal leader who was behind many killings in the Bijapur district has been killed by his juniors on Friday.

According to the police, he was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head and was responsible for the recent killings in the Gangaloor area.

"In the Bijapur district, a major incident has come into light pertaining to Naxals where Divisional Committee Member Modiyam Vijja was killed by his own cadres of the Gangaloor Area Committee," Inspector General of Police in Bastar Range of Chhattisgarh P Sundarraj said.

"Vijja was behind most of the civilian killings in West Bastar Division region of Bijapur District," the inspector general said further adding, "There is a lot of dissent among the senior cadres and local cadres with regard to mindless violence against the innocent tribals."

This is a very important development in the background of recent civilian killings in the South Bastar region. The matter is currently under investigation, the inspector general said. (ANI)

