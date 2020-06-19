Gumla (Jharkhand), Jun 19 (PTI) A member of the banned Peoples Front of India (PLFI) was injured in an encounter with the security forces in Gumla district on Friday, police said.

The incident occured when the CRPF personnel along with the district police were carrying out a search operation in Dombabira jungle in Jharkhand at around 11 am, Gumla superintendent of police H P Janardhan said.

Also Read | Elephant Fossil, 5-8 Million Years Old, Discovered From Siwalik Sediments in UP's Saharanpur, View Pics.

During the search operation, the Naxalites fired at the joint team which returned it injuring the rebel on his leg, he said.

Three other naxalites managed to flee deeper into the forest.

Also Read | Over 1.5 Lakh CRPF Personnel to Participate in Yoga Webinar Session on Saturday Ahead of International Day of Yoga 2020 on June 21: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

The injured rebel, identified as a resident of Gumla district, has been arrested and admitted to a hospital, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)