Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI): A group of Naxals burnt two road construction vehicles near Cherla Mandal in Telangana on Tuesday, said the police.

The incident took place 2 km away from Chattisgarh Border.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Death Toll Mounts to 89; Over 26 Lakh People Affected in 26 Districts of The State.

According to the police, a group of Maoists entered a village near Cherla Mandal in Telangana, bordering Chattisgarh yesterday night around 10 pm and burned one bulldozer and a road roller.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Sunil Dutt, IPS Superintendent of Police Bhadradri Kothagudem said, "As the road work for the tribal village is underway, Maoists entered the village and burnt the two vehicles which are owned by a contractor. They also threatened the villagers to burn their houses."

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Expresses Condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Over Loss of Lives Due to Floods in India.

"The group also threaten the contractor who is constructing a road that will connect a village to Mandal," Dutt said.

Dutt further informed, "Maoists are not allowing the road to be built and are asking the contractor to pay money."

In the rainy season, these people are finding it difficult to shift to hospitals because of the bad road conditions. For any emergency facility, others have to come to Cherla Mandal, he added.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)