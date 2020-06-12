India News | Naxals Kill Farm Labourer in Maha's Gadchiroli

Nagpur, Jun 12 (PTI) Naxals allegedly killed a 28- year-old man in Ettapalli tehsil in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred near Kidartola village on Thursday night, they said.

The deceased, Ravi Pungati, was a farm labourer who resided in the village, the Gadchiroli police said in a statement.

A group of 15 to 20 Naxals stormed into Pungati's house on Thursday evening, forcibly took him out of the village and shot him dead, the police said.

His body was found near the village on Friday morning.

The deceased has four minor children, the police said.

