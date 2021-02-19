Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Naxals have killed a villager in Rajnandgaon district, police said on Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Badhai confirmed the incident that took place on Wednesday night in Khursipar Khurd village under the Bortalav police station's jurisdiction.

According to D Shravan, Superintendent of Police, the villagers in the district are being regularly attacked by Naxals.

He said that four villagers were killed in the last one month. (ANI)

