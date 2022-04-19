Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Naxals torched seven vehicles engaged in sand mining near the Mingachal river in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Monday.

4 Hyva trucks, two JCBs were amongst the seven vehicles allegedly set ablaze by the Naxals.

"There was sand mining going on in the Minagachal river, where six to seven vehicles were set on fire by several Naxals.4 Hyva trucks, two JCBs were amongst the seven vehicles engaged in sand mining activities allegedly set ablaze by the Naxal," said P Sundarraj, IG Bastar.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

