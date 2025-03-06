Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force Academy witnessed the prestigious Passing Out Parade of the 55th batch of Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers, where 39 newly inducted officers, including two women, took the solemn oath of service and dedication.

Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, SDG/Director of the Academy Sunil Kumar Jha, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the young officers, the CM emphasized that their induction marks a significant milestone and signifies their entry into the nation's frontline security force. He highlighted that this brings immense responsibility--not only to enforce the law but also to uphold justice and harmony.

Emphasizing discipline and integrity, he reminded them that their every decision would shape public trust. He applauded the rigorous training at the CRPF Academy, which has set high standards of professionalism.

Reflecting on CRPF's historic sacrifices, he recalled the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack, paying homage to the brave martyrs. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of security personnel, announcing Rs 1 crore financial assistance and government jobs for the families of fallen heroes.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Haryana's police modernization efforts, including AI integration and digital advancements, to enhance law enforcement efficiency. He urged officers to remain steadfast in their commitment to the Constitution, national security, and public welfare.

The event also featured skill demonstrations by the trainee officers, followed by awards for outstanding performances.

The ceremony concluded with DG CRPF Gyanendra Pratap Singh presenting a memento to the Chief Guest. Academy Director Sunil Kumar Jha extended his gratitude to all attendees, including senior officers, local administrators, and proud families of the new officers. (ANI)

