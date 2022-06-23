Jammu, Jun 23 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) Thursday asked its cadre to remain connected with the public and get their issues addressed on priority.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, who presided over the party's 'mass contact programme', also directed them to conduct meetings on war footing in their respective wards of Jammu and leave no stone unturned to strengthen the party base.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Three More Legislators Arrive at Guwahati Hotel, Tally in Eknath Shinde Camp Rises to 44.

The provincial president lamented that it is an irony that despite gigantic water resources, there is serious power and water crises in Jammu and Kashmir.

The people apprised the senior National Conference leader about multiple issues confronting them including the water and power crises, besides the burning problem of unemployment.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Four Children, Including Three Girls, Drown in Rainwater-Filled Pit in Koraput.

Gupta asserted such issues confronted by people completely expose the hollow claims of unprecedented development in Jammu and Kashmir.

He made a fervent appeal to the Union Territory administration to fulfill the basic needs of the general public who are craving even for the essentials of life.

He said the administration should immediately direct the departments concerned to resolve the power and water issues at the earliest on top priority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)