Srinagar, Apr 1 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) Thursday condemned the attack on a BJP leader's house in the outskirts of the city and expressed sympathies with the family of a policeman killed in the incident.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah expressed unison with the bereaved family of policeman Rameez Raja, a party statement said.

It said party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also condemned the incident and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

