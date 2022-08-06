Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) National Conference on Saturday condemned the killing of a youth near an encounter site in Kulgam and demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

An army jawan was also injured in the initial exchange of firing on Friday. However, the terrorists managed to escape from the cordon.

In a joint statement, the party's Anantnag MP Hasnain Masoodi, state secretary Sakina Itoo, South Zone President Bashir Veeri, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, and District President Abdul Majeed Larmi expressed profound grief and sorrow over the killing of Manzoor Ahmed Lone.

The NC leaders said the party stands in solidarity with the victims' family.

They prayed for peace to departed soul and strength to bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss.

The party leaders demanded a thorough probe be conducted to determine the reasons behind the civilian's death.

