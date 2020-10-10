Srinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) The National Conference on Saturday expressed concern over the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a grave injustice to people of the union territory amid the economic slowdown.

Party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said amid the depressing economic activity and soaring unemployment, the Centre has amended two municipal laws of J-K and given power to the local administration to levy and collect property tax.

"Far from doling out fiscal help and other supportive measures, the government wants to suck the life and blood of people. The measure will push the people to the wall," Sagar said while chairing a meet of constituency in-charges and office bearers of district Srinagar at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subha, here.

The NC leader termed the move as a grave injustice and said the imposition of the property tax at a time when the economy is reeling under slowdown will further overburden people who are struggling to make ends meet.

During the course of the meeting, the participants discussed reorganisation of the Youth National Conference, the current situation and issues concerning the people.

The participants expressed dismay over unplanned and haphazard growth, infrastructure deficit, management in government-run health institutions and schools and the increasing unemployment rate, a party spokesman said.

The leaders said the Srinagar city continues to receive step-motherly treatment by the incumbent administration, he said.

"Despite being the administrative nerve centre of Kashmir, Srinagar is being discriminated on all fronts. Post the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370, 35-A and the subsequent COVID-19 lockdown, many businesses have crumbled, people have lost their jobs. Handicraft, tourism sectors suffered irreparable damages.

"Upset, sad, helpless and crumbled, people of Srinagar are to run their households in wake of rocket soaring prices of edibles and other household merchandise. Many used to make out their humble living by working in handicrafts and tourism sectors. Unfortunately, these sectors have incurred major reverses due to the subsequent clampdown, and lockdown," the party said in a statement.

