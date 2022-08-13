Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, a party leader said here.

He said the 85-year-old MP from Srinagar was doing fine and has self-isolated at home.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Third Gender Person Raped by 2 Men in Jalna.

Abdullah had first tested positive in April last year. He was hospitalised then for some days on the advice of doctors for better care.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)