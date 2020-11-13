Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Paul Bartel, a friend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, in a drug-related case here in Mumbai.

Earlier on Thursday, the NCB had summoned Rampal to appear for questioning in connection with a drug-related case.

Prior to this, NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Notably, Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on Wednesday.

Demetriades was again summoned by the NCB to appear before it for questioning as, according to NCB officials, the inquiry was not completed on Wednesday.

Further investigation in the drug-related cases is underway. (ANI)

