Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 13 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched extensive and systematic investigations on financial trails of the drug cartels recently busted in various areas of Jharkhand. Possibilities of Naxal connections in these cases are also being investigated, Zonal Director of Patna Unit, Kumar Manish said.

He said Subzone Ranchi of Patna Zonal Unit is carrying out special operations against Opium trafficking and other networks.

"We are investigating on the financial trail to explore connections with naxals. At this initial stage any possibility cannot be ruled out. Recently we have caught some big players of drugs trafficking network. We are verifying every minute detail," Kumar Manish said.

Ranchi Subzone comes under the jurisdiction of Patna Zonal Unit. In past few weeks, the subzone undertook many operations across Jharkhand and arrested suppliers and receivers of the drugs.

However, investigations on financial trail and other anti state activities are being carried out separately in each case.

"Investigating financial trail is a lengthy process. We write to various departments and agencies like bank, income tax department, revenue department of state and transport in order to join the dots," he added.

Illegal Opium Cultivation in India is largely concentrated around the Naxal infected Khunti, Ranchi areas. Opium from this region finds its way to all over the country including Haryana and Punjab. It is the harvest season of Opium which is a short term cash crop. (ANI)

