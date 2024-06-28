Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): In a major breakthrough towards curbing the illicit drug trafficking in Mumbai and adjoining areas, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai seized 31.5 kg of mephedrone and arrested three accused in this connection.

According to officials, initially, on Wednesday, the team recovered 10 kg of mephedrone from the group operator Musharaf JK, followed by recovery another 10.5 kgs Mephedrone from a lady member of the gang while on Thursday the team recovered another 11 kgs Mephedrone from another gang member Saif.

The team also recovered cash worth Rs 69,13,400 from the possession of lady-member of the gang, Nauseen.

This racket was operating in the Nagpada, Dongri areas of Mumbai and were meant for expanding in various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

As per the officials, the NCB branch of Mumbai received information about a Mumbai-based syndicate that were involved in a huge drug trafficking racket.

When the inquiry was initiated, a Nagpada, Dongri-based network operated by Musharaf JK was identified. However, due to extensive elusive manoeuvres by the syndicate, the exact detection of drug peddlers was getting more difficult. But the painstaking effort and round-the-clock surveillance by NCB-Mumbai led to the identification of a few other key associates of the syndicate.

On Wednesday, intelligence sources confirmed the bulk consignment delivery of drugs by Musharaf. On an urgent basis, a team was deployed at the identified point of delivery in Nagpada, Dongri area of Mumbai and a discreet surveillance was mounted.

Soon, when Musharaf arrived in the area, he was intercepted which resulted in the recovery of 10 kgs of Mephedrone.

Upon spot questioning, he revealed about a storage place nearby where another packet of drugs was kept. The team of NCB immediately followed the lead and identified a room occupied by a lady named Nausheen and seized another 10.5 kgs Mephedrone and drug sale proceeds of Rs 69,13,400.

Accordingly, when further tactful interrogation was conducted, information was received that a carrier named Saif was on his way to deliver a consignment.

In a prompt response followed by the lead, the NCB team on Thursday identified Saif and intercepted at the Wadala area of Mumbai and recovered 11 kgs of Mephedrone.

These contrabands were meant for supply in various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This syndicate was working in drug trafficking for a long period.

Meanwhile, all three accused are being questioned for further information and further investigation is underway.

It would be pertinent to mention that Nagpada, Dongri area of Mumbai being sensitive in nature, NCB-Mumbai has made a successful hit with successive bulk quantity seizures. (ANI)

