Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): In a recent operation carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai, an international gold smuggler has been intercepted along with 3.35 kgs of gold at Nagpur Airport on Tuesday.

According to an official statement from Narcotics Control Bureau, the person was coming from Saudi Arabia and had intended to hand over the seized contraband to another person. However, due to the heightened security measures and recent seizures of drugs and other prohibited items at Mumbai and other major international airports in the region, the smuggler had planned to smuggle the consignment through any other international airport.

Also Read | Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai in US, Discusses Make in India Programme.

Based on the inputs, NCB received additional information about an Indian person working in Jeddah who was to be tasked with the job.

"On May 8, 2023, specific information was figured out wherein the Indian person named A. Khan was identified, who was returning from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Nagpur. NCB officials immediately moved to Nagpur Airport and requested Nagpur Customs to stop A. Khan from leaving the airport," the officials said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Congress Slams BJP Government, Says 'PM Narendra Modi, CM N Biren Singh Devoid of Qualities of Statesmanship'.

During the search by the NCB Mumbai team, they found seven small white packets carefully stitched along the inner side of his jeans pant.

Upon further inspection, a semi-liquid paste of golden colour was recovered from each packet, which A. Khan confessed to be gold paste. Thorough searches were made to ensure that no other illegal items were concealed. The total weight of all the extracted gold paste material was found to be 3.35397 kgs.

The accused A Khan, a work permit-based skilled labourer, an electrician by profession, had been employed in a Saudi Arabia-based company for the last three years.

The case has been handed over to Nagpur Customs for detailed investigation as they are the competent authority in the matter.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)