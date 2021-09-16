Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai intercepted seven persons including two wanted criminals in a series of operations launched on Tuesday.

The department launched operations and registered two cases on the same day, NCB said in a statement.

Also Read | Festive Season 2021: Assam Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines for Upcoming Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja and Diwali; Check Details Here.

During these operations, more than six kilograms of drugs were seized. "Total 2.11 kgs of Mephedrone, 3.9 kgs of Ephedrine and 45 grams of Charas were seized by us," NCB Mumbai reported.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Guwahati Grenade Blast Case: NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 5 ULFA-I Terrorists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)