India News | NCB Notifies 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone as Controlled Substance Under NDPS Act

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued a public notice announcing that 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone (CAS No. 1451-82-7) has been notified as a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, 2013.

According to the notice, issued under the Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue via Notification S.O. 1259(E) dated March 11, 2026, the chemical has been brought under regulatory control due to its increasing use in the manufacture of mephedrone (4-methylmethcathinone), a psychotropic substance.

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https://x.com/narcoticsbureau/status/2066866573898666254?s=20

"The Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, vide Notification S.O. 1259(E) dated has notified 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone (CAS No. 1451-82-7) as a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, 2013, due to its increasing use in the manufacture of mephedrone (4-methylmethcathinone), a psychotropic substance," the notification said.

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The notification further stated that NCB said all individuals and entities must obtain a Form A registration number. "All persons and entities engaged in the manufacture, distribution, sale, purchase, possession, storage, consumption, import or export or in offering 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone for sale or distribution, or in mediating its sale or purchase, including through any website, social media platform or other electronic means, are required to obtain registration number in Form A from the jurisdictional Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, in accordance with the NDPS (RCS) Order, 2013. All such firms/entities are requested to submit registration applications in Form B to the concerned NCB Zonal Unit well in advance, i.e., on or before Aug 7, so that the registration number is issued by NCB within the statutory period of 180 days from March 11."

The notice also requires all stakeholders holding stocks of the substance as of June 30, 2026, to declare their inventory to the respective Zonal Director in Form X by July 10, 2026.

"All manufacturers, traders, distributors, importers, exporters, consumers, users, and any other persons holding stocks of 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone are also requested to furnish details of the stock held as of Jun 30, 2026, to the jurisdictional Zonal Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, on or before Jul 10, 2026, in Form X," the notification stated.

Any person or entity dealing with the substance in contravention of the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, after Sep 7, 2026, shall render himself/ itself liable for penal action under Section 25A of the NDPS Act, 1985. (ANI)

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