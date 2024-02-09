Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 9 (ANI): Chandigarh Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday seized goods of around Rs 37 lakh from GTB Nagar area of Ludhiana on Friday, said NCB.

The gym is owned by Gurmail Singh and the gym equipment was prima facie purchased from drug money generated from heroin smuggling.

The seizure links to a case which dates back to 15.11.2022 when NCB had apprehended one person namely Sandeep Singh with 20.326 Kg of heroin on and a case was registered.

Till date, interiliac the following seizures have been made in this case 39.936 Kgs of heroin, 0.557 Kgs of opium, 23.645 Kgs suspected caffeine powder, four bottles of HCL, 31 live bullets and 1 magazine, 2 factories and heroin processing hideouts of this group have also been busted, the press release stated.

Till now a total of 20 persons have also been arrested in the case. One of the accused arrested is Gurmail Singh, a key member of the drug syndicate run by Akshay Chhabra.

Till now, NCB Chandigarh has seized/freezed Movable/Immovable properties of this syndicate around Rs 52 crore.

Earlier on 04.02.2023, NCB Chandigarh seized goods worth Rs 36 lakh from the house of Surinder Kalra under NDPS Act 1985. Further searches are underway in Ludhiana, Punjab. (ANI)

