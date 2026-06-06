India News | NCC Air Squadron Launches Massive World Environment Day Plantation Drive in J-K's Udhampur, Spread Message of 'Harit Kranti'

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): In a major stride toward environmental conservation and ecological balance, the 1st J-K Air Squadron NCC Udhampur organised a large-scale plantation drive to celebrate World Environment Day. The eco-initiative was carried out at the scenic Nagar Van located in the Jakhani area of Udhampur district.

Aimed at fostering a cleaner, greener, and healthier ecosystem, the campaign successfully brought together local administrators, forestry experts, and youth volunteers to actively combat climate change and environmental degradation at the grassroots level.

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The event was officially inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Demonstrating administrative support for green initiatives, DC Minga Sherpa kicked off the plantation campaign by planting the very first sapling on the site. He was joined by key dignitaries, including Parveen Bishnoi, the Commanding Officer of the 1st Air Squadron NCC Udhampur, and Satyendra Maurya (IFS), the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Udhampur. Dedicated field staff and officials from the Jammu & Kashmir Forest Department were also present to provide technical guidance and support for the drive.

Commanding Officer Parveen Bishnoi said, "The message is to keep the 'Harit Kranti' alive. Around 150 students are participating here. Earth's health is very important, and for this, it is necessary to plant more trees."

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Fueled by the vision of a "Green Revolution" (Harit Kranti), the core objective of this extensive drive was to transform the landscape into a vibrant green zone while promoting public health and a pristine atmosphere. The organisers emphasised that a healthy environment is directly linked to the well-being of the community.

Beyond the physical act of planting trees, the initiative served as a powerful awareness campaign designed to sensitise the general public about the critical importance of afforestation, inspiring citizens to plant more trees in their own surroundings to secure a sustainable future.

The driving force behind the campaign's success was the overwhelming enthusiasm of the youth. More than 150 dedicated NCC cadets actively participated in the drive, demonstrating an inspiring commitment to environmental stewardship. Working seamlessly across the Jakhani Nagar Van area, the cadets successfully planted over 150 saplings of various indigenous tree species.

This collaborative effort by the 1st J&K Air Squadron NCC and the J&K Forest Department highlights the vital role of community engagement and youth leadership in achieving long-term environmental sustainability. (ANI)

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