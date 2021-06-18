Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) A senior NCC officer met the Jammu University vice chancellor on Friday to discuss the implementation of NCC as an elective credit course in colleges under it, a defence spokesperson said.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is currently treated as an extracurricular activity in majority of schools and colleges across the country.

Under the new National Education Policy, NCC is now being offered as an elective credit course under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) with the objective of harnessing its full potential in development of the youth, the spokesperson said.

Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan, the Additional Director General at the NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, explained the rules and regulations related to the matter and the modalities of its implementation to Jammu University Vice Chancellor Manoj Kumar Dhar.

Kashmir University and Central University of Jammu have already implemented NCC as an elective course.

