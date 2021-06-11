New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has contributed Rs 10 crore to the Madhya Pradesh government to set up five oxygen plants in different medical colleges across the state under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to assist the state to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

The CMD of NCL, Prabhat Kumar Sinha today handed over a cheque of the said amount to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

CMD Sinha apprised the Chief Minister about NCL and its operation in the state and briefed him about the CSR activities of the company in the Singrauli Region and the Major Project.

He also detailed the measures taken by NCL to curb the pandemic. The Chief Minister appreciated the contribution of NCL in the energy security of the Nation and NCL's effort in fighting the COVID pandemic in induced testing time. He also assured his support to NCL, a statement said.

Along with this, the company has also given an assistance of Rs 1.75 crores under CSR to set up an oxygen generating plant at AIIMS, Bhopal.

The NCL is also assisting Singrauli district administration against COVID for upgradation of medical infrastructure Rs. 7 Crore. The NCL had also contributed Rs 20 crore.

There are currently 6,325 active Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 7,72,375 recoveries cases have been reported in the state so far. 8,475 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)