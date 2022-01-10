Leh, Jan 10 (PTI) Asserting that there is fear among people over constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Rinchen Lhamo on Monday said she will take up the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

She also said the commission will ensure that all central schemes meant for minorities are implemented in letter and spirit in the Union Territory.

"Rumours (about constitutional safeguards) were spread after Ladakh was made a Union Territory. Now people have fear about these safeguards,” Lhamo told a press conference here.

She was on a maiden visit to the Union Territory after being appointed as a member of the NCM from Ladakh.

Lhamo said religious leaders have also raised the issue of constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory.

"I want to assure the people that the commission we will hold a meeting (over the issue). This will be my first task (holding the meeting) about the constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. We will write a letter to the (Home) Ministry over the issue," she said.

"We will meet the union home minister. We will meet whosoever is needed for ensuring the constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. We will try our best," the NCM member said.

On the schemes meant for minorities in Ladakh, Lhamo said she will take feedback from all stakeholders to ensure that these are implemented in letter and spirit in the UT.

Demand for statehood, besides constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, has been growing in Ladakh for the past several months. People of both Leh and Kargil districts have threatened that they will intensify their agitation after the “harsh winter” over the issue.

Lhamo stressed the need of empowering women as well as creating awareness among the youth about various skill development schemes to generate self-employment opportunities in the Union Territory.

The Executive Council of LAHDC Leh led by deputy chairman Tsering Angchuk felicitated Lhamo for being appointed as the NCM member.

