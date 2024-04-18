Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party, Baramati candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination on Thursday.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP leader Praful Patel and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present with her at the Divisional Commissioner's office.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Files Nomination From Baramati Seat (See Pics).

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate and sitting MP from Baramati seat, Supriya Sule, filed her nomination papers today.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat accompanied Sule while filing the nomination.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Attacks School Principal With Knife Over His Teacher Wife Not Getting Salary Increment in Dombivli, Arrested.

Baramati seat has been considered the bastion of the Pawar family, with Supriya Sule winning the last three Lok Sabha elections from here.

Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar accompanied by her husband and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, in Pune earlier today.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.Baramati will go to vote in phase 3 on May 7.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)