Kottayam(Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of assembly polls in Kerala, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mani C Kappan and the incumbent Pala legislator, is all set to join hands with United Democratic Front (UDF).

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Kappan said he would join the 'Aishwarya Kerala Yathra' lead by Ramesh Chennithala, the opposition leader, along with seven NCP district leaders on Sunday when the Yathra will reach Pala.

The NCP leader said that national leadership can take their decision but he would leave the Left Democratic Front ( LDF) and will contest from Pala constituency.

"I believe the national leadership would back my decision, and if they continue the alliance with Left Democratic Front (LDF) then I will join hand with UDF," he added.

Kappan made this U-turn after he told that he would not shift to the UDF camp and would abide by the decision taken by NCP national leadership.

However, NCP leader and Transport Minister AK Saseendran said he does not stand with Kappan's decision.

Meanwhile, the NCP state president said national leadership has completely rejected Kappan's claims.

"There is no support from Sharad Pawar for the move made by Kappan. He does not enjoy any support. His stand is suicidal," said Peethambaran.

NCP leader Saseendran alleged that it should be suspected that Mani C Kappan had made an agreement with the UDF earlier. His decision was based on a pre-arranged script.

Saseendran demanded that Kappan should resign as MLA, adding "His decision to leave LDF and to join UDF was an injustice to people who had made him MLA".

Pala legislator returned from Delhi on Saturday morning after talks with NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday.

Ahead of assembly polls, Kappan wanted the sitting seat of Pala which the Left front is keen to give to Kerala Congress headed by Jose K Mani, a new entrant in LDF. Instead, he was offered Kuttanad, which he has rejected.

Kappan had given hints earlier that if he does not get Pala, he would rather shift to UDF putting the national leadership in a fix.

NCP national leadership is expected to make the final decision on the matter.

NCP leader had registered a win in the Pala assembly by-polls by a margin of over 2,900 votes by defeating UDF candidate Advocate Jose Tom in September 2019. (ANI)

