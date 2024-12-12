New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): NCP leader Praful Patel and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday in New Delhi.

Praful Patel also shared pictures of the meeting on his social media platform X, (formerly Twitter).

"A privilege to meet Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji today in Delhi, alongside NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajitdada Pawar, State President Shri Sunil Tatkare, and Rajya Sabha MP Smt Sunetra Pawar. A great exchange of ideas for Maharashtra's development," Praful Patel said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Mahayuti's massive victory in the Maharashtra elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that they had got higher numbers than they expected.

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave hosted by Times Network. Fadnavis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Ek hai toh safe hai' worked as a "magic" in the state.

"I knew that they (Mahayuti) were going to win the elections but if we are expecting that I will say I knew that we (BJP) are going to win the 132 seats but this is wrong he did not know that we are going to win huge number of seats. We got higher numbers than we expected", Fadnavis said on winning 132 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats.

The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Notably, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra elections, with Congress winning just 16 out of 288 assembly seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

