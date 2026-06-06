India News | NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Invokes Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy as Nation Marks 353rd Shivrajyabhishek; Compares BJP Govt to 'Mughal Rule'

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): As the nation marks the 353rd anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) or NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar invoked the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while observing the Shivrajyabhishek ceremony.

NCP (SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, on the occasion, highlighted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and also compared the 'BJP government' with 'Mughal rule.'

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Talking to the reporters, he said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established a rule where everyone was respected... He set a magnificent example of upholding the dignity of our land... It is our duty to carry forward his ideology... We prayed to him that, just as he fought against Mughal rule, we too might gain the strength to fight against the Mughal-like BJP government..."

On the occasion, extensive security arrangements have been put in place at various locations to manage the influx of thousands of people.

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The local administration has deployed over 1,200 police personnel and 150 officers to ensure a smooth conduct of the grand commemorative ceremony.

Speaking to ANI, SP Anchal Dalal said, "This year marks the 353rd anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. We have deployed approximately 1,200 police personnel, 150 officers, one SRPF company, 250 Home Guards, three RCP units... Our teams are stationed at various locations within the fort, and traffic arrangements have also been made..."

Last year, a large number of people gathered to witness the celebrations to mark the coronation of the warrior king who established an enduring legacy as the founder of the Maratha Empire in the 17th century.

On June 6, 1674, in the Hindu calendar, his coronation ceremony is held on the 13th day (Trayodashi) of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha in the year 1596. The coronation of any king had to be approved by the Mughal Emperor, but Shivaji challenged the Mughal authority. In this way, Shivaji was formally declared the independent King of the Maratha Empire.

The coronation is also known as the 'Shivrajyabhishek Sohala'.

During the Battle of Purandhar, fought between the ought between the Mughal Empire and the Marathas in 1665, he defeated the army led by Fattekhan. In the Battle of Pratapgad, the forces of Shivaji emerged victorious over those of the Bijapur Sultanate. Under him, the Marathas emerged as a formidable national force, challenging the hegemony of the mighty Mughal Empire in the Deccan region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)